LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe in labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --After months of watching, it appears Saturday is finally the day that April the Giraffe gives birth to her fourth calf as she went into labor. April paced in her pen on Friday and Saturday morning, the calf's hooves appeared.
A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Veterinarians at Animal Adventure Park has been posting daily updates on their Facebook page. Her keepers reported Thursday that she appeared distracted and "out of it" while noting "significant bulging" in her belly.
#AnimalAdventurePark #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/M8G1grxSsP— April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 15, 2017
Earlier this week, the park said they do not expect any more physical changes, but will watch for changes in April's activity.
"We are waiting for increased pacing to indicate an active labor situation has begun, in addition to pushing/contractions. So, be watchful of behavioral changes!" April's keepers wrote on Facebook Monday.
The park said April had quite an appetite last week after a few days of picking at grain and hay. The park said that other parks have told them that sometimes the mothers will feast just before the birth.
April's fans can even sign up for text alerts on her progress through the park now.
April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.
April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall.
April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."
So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.
Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE: