EMBED >More News Videos WARNING: Galveston police release actual photo of dead child in hopes that someone can identify him. Some may find the photo disturbing

EMBED >More News Videos Investigators are poring through thousands of tips with the hope of identifying a child found dead on the beach in Galveston.

EMBED >More News Videos Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found

Three to five-year-old boy found dead on a Galveston beach.

Investigators release a sketch of "Little Jacob."

Galveston P.D. and the FBI offer up to $10,000 reward for information. Investigators believe family members of the boy may have made excuses for his disappearance around Oct. 18.

The latest information authorities have on the little boy is that they believe he died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area.



Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say. After exhausting all other option, authorities release a photo of the dead child.

"Little Jacob" is the boy whose body was found along the beach in Galveston back in October, and now investigators say they have exhausted nearly all their options in an effort to identify the boy and find justice. To that end, authorities have taken the unusual step of releasing the boy's photograph.The latest information authorities have on the little boy is that they believe he died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area.Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say.An artist sketch was created of Little Jacob in an effort to help someone to recognize the boy and come forward with information about who he is and why he was found along the seawall.Investigators believe Little Jacob is 3 to 5 years old. Billboards with a sketch of the child were put up from Texas to Kentucky.After investigating hundreds of leads, and coming up short after using DNA and fingerprints in an effort to identify the boy, authorities have taken the unusual step of releasing his actual photograph.The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the child and the family members who were caring for him at the time of his death. Tips can be called to 1-800-CALL-FBI."We believe someone out there knows something or has seen something that can help us in this investigation," said Ed Michel with the FBI.Investigators with the FBI's Texas City office and the Galveston Police Department continue to ask for the public's help in the case of a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach in October. Here is what we know so far:If you have any information please call: 1-800-CALL-FBI