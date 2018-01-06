EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2874950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday after nearly two weeks of frigid temperatures in the Chicago area and across the Midwest.

South Wabash Avenue between Harrison and Balbo was closed Saturday evening due to ice hanging from a hi-rise building at 615 S. Wabash Ave., according to a notification from the city's Office of Emergency Management & Communications.The area, located in the South Loop neighborhood, is closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to the dangerous situation.Ice covered a fire escape for multiple stories. A Chicago Fire Department official said that the ice was caused by a water leak and they have not been asked to assist.It was unclear Saturday night when the portion of the street would be re-opened.