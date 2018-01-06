CHICAGO (WLS) --South Wabash Avenue between Harrison and Balbo was closed Saturday evening due to ice hanging from a hi-rise building at 615 S. Wabash Ave., according to a notification from the city's Office of Emergency Management & Communications.
The area, located in the South Loop neighborhood, is closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to the dangerous situation.
Ice covered a fire escape for multiple stories. A Chicago Fire Department official said that the ice was caused by a water leak and they have not been asked to assist.
It was unclear Saturday night when the portion of the street would be re-opened.
