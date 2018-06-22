Two young children were critically injured in a crash after a driver blew a red light on Chicago's South Side, police said.The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the inter section of East 49th Street and South martin Luther King Drive in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.A 3-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were riding in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra when the car collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger, which was driven by a 23-year-old man.The Hyundai was headed east on 49th Street. The Dodge was heading north on King Drive. Police said one of the drivers blew a red light, but did not say which one.The children were transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where the boy's condition stabilized and the girl remained extremely critical.The woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. The man refused medical treatment, police said.Major Accidents is investigating.