  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police: 2 found shot to death in North Lawndale

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and woman were found shot to death in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man and woman were found shot to death in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400-block of South Kenneth Avenue at about 8:56 a.m., police said. Officers discovered both Johnny "Nick" McQueen, 61, and his longtime companion, Colette Carmen, 64, unresponsive Wednesday morning. McQueen was fatally wounded outside their first floor apartment and police found Carmen gunned down in their kitchen.

Relatives of McQueen said they can't believe he's gone.

"Every time I see him it's, 'Cuz, you need anything?' I just can't believe someone killed him like that," said Minnie Wilson, the victim's cousin.

Officers made the shocking discovery while responding to calls to 911 about shots fired.

Friends say the couple had been together since the passing of Carmen's husband, and that she was known for her kindness and sweet nature.

"He'll help anybody if he could. I don't understand what this was all about," said John McQueen, the victim's brother.

Both the man and woman had gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimefatal shootingNorth LawndaleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
1 charged with murder of Dolton gas station clerk, 2 more suspects sought
Mom of 4 missing from downstate Illinois nearly 2 weeks
Feds: Anti-abortion activist linked to Christian terror group planned clinic attacks
Bill would limit terms of Illinois legislative leaders
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman indicted for felony theft
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
Application deadline extended for senior property tax exemption, freeze
Show More
Winnetka high school sets world record for multiples
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Pritzker scandal highlights importance of black vote in Illinois
Chicago Weather: Area digs out from another round of snow
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Arrested and Handcuffed for Parking Tickets?
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
More Video