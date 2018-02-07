Police: 2 found shot to death in North Lawndale

A man and woman were found shot to death in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400-block of South Kenneth Avenue at about 8:56 a.m., police said. Officers discovered both Johnny "Nick" McQueen, 61, and his longtime companion, Colette Carmen, 64, unresponsive Wednesday morning. McQueen was fatally wounded outside their first floor apartment and police found Carmen gunned down in their kitchen.Relatives of McQueen said they can't believe he's gone."Every time I see him it's, 'Cuz, you need anything?' I just can't believe someone killed him like that," said Minnie Wilson, the victim's cousin.Officers made the shocking discovery while responding to calls to 911 about shots fired.Friends say the couple had been together since the passing of Carmen's husband, and that she was known for her kindness and sweet nature."He'll help anybody if he could. I don't understand what this was all about," said John McQueen, the victim's brother.Both the man and woman had gunshot wounds, police said.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.