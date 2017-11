Burglars used a car to smash into a Foot Locker store and steal merchandise Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.A car tore through the Foot Locker store at West Chicago and Kedzie Avenue at around 4 a.m., ripping off both doors in the process, police said.Police said they responded to a commercial alarm. When they arrived at the Foot Locker, the car was gone and merchandise was stolen.The store manager said there are surveillance cameras.