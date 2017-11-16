Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy

Police said they are investigating the sexual assault of a student with cerebral palsy at Robert Lindblom Math and Science Academy on Chicago's South Side.The 15-year-old victim was waiting to be picked up from school at 2:30 p.m. on November 7 when two teenage boys sexually assaulted her, police said Thursday.The girl told her parents the horrific story."Some little boy supposedly grabbed her from the steps, pulled her around the stairway, pulled her pants down," said the girl's father.The parents said their daughter was inside the school at the time. Police said it's not clear where the assault took place.The parents said it started with one boy, and then a second joined in."She was like, 'can you please stop,' and was trying to fight them off. That's when the other boy came and got off the steps, held her, covered her mouth while the other boy tried to penetrate her," said the girl's mother.A Chicago Public Schools spokesman said they are taking the case seriously."We are deeply concerned by these allegations, and we are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department as it investigates this serious matter," said CPS Spokesman Michael Passman.Police said the girl was taken to the hospital."She was injured. They did a rape kit on her and gave her the necessary antibiotics," said the girl's father.ABC7 Eyewitness News also reached out to the school's principal on Thursday.The parents said they want to know where the adult supervision was."There was no one there to attend or see after my child - point blank, period. It's like it's being swept under the rug. No one is talking to us, saying anything about what happened," said the girl's father."I just want answers and for them to be held accountable for the fact that they dropped the ball," the girl's mother said.Both parents said they met with the school's assistant principal.The girl decided to switch schools, and will no longer attend Lindblom Academy.