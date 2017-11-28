Police: Man robbed Loop convenience stores, parking garage



100-block of North Franklin Street at 5:57 a.m. Nov, 19



300-block of South Federal Street at 1:40 a.m. Nov.19



First block of West Jackson Boulevard at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 21

Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who robbed two convenience stores and a parking garage in the Loop last week.Police said the suspect entered the convenience stores and parking garage and implied he had a gun. He then demanded money from the sage and register.The robberies occurred in the:The suspect is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, 5'4" to 5'6" with short black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.