Police: Man robbed Loop convenience stores, parking garage

Surveillance images of a suspect in three robberies in the Loop. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who robbed two convenience stores and a parking garage in the Loop last week.

Police said the suspect entered the convenience stores and parking garage and implied he had a gun. He then demanded money from the sage and register.

The robberies occurred in the:

  • 100-block of North Franklin Street at 5:57 a.m. Nov, 19

  • 300-block of South Federal Street at 1:40 a.m. Nov.19

  • First block of West Jackson Boulevard at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 21


The suspect is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, 5'4" to 5'6" with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
