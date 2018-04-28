Police release images of suspect in Loop stabbing

A surveillance image of a suspect in a stabbing in the Loop.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the Loop Friday evening.Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and stomach after he declined to give the alleged attacker a cigarette in the 100-block of West Jackson Boulevard around 8:40 p.m.The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said. Officials said the victim walked a short distance before others found and helped him.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 38 and 45 and approximately 6'2" tall.Area Central detectives are investigating.