Police release images of suspect in Loop stabbing

Surveillance image of a suspect in a stabbing in the Loop. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the Loop Friday evening.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and stomach after he declined to give the alleged attacker a cigarette in the 100-block of West Jackson Boulevard around 8:40 p.m.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said. Officials said the victim walked a short distance before others found and helped him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 38 and 45 and approximately 6'2" tall.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
