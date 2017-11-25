Police release surveillance images of Green Line robbery suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect in a robbery aboard a Green Line train on Nov. 13. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a robbery aboard a Green Line train earlier this month.

Police said the male suspect approached a 34-year-old woman seated on a train at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the 4000-block of South Indiana Avenue. The suspect stole the woman's phone from her hand and fled the train.

The suspect is described as black, approximately 18 years old, 5'07"-5'10" and 150-170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382,
