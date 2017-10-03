Police search for possibly armed man near Plainfield North High School

Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, of Mendota, Ill. (Lee County Sheriff's Department)

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Will County authorities were searching Tuesday afternoon the area around Plainfield North High School for a possibly armed man who allegedly stole a vehicle in rural Mendota the night before, the Lee County Sheriff's Department said.

Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, is being sought after the vehicle he allegedly stole was found near the victim's house in southwest suburban Plainfield. He is possibly armed and dangerous with a 4- caliber, semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Residents within a half mile of West 119th Street and South 248th Street are asked to stay inside, according to a police tweet.



Ambler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, is wanted on a bail bond violation in connection to two previous charges of home invasion and aggravated battery in Lee County.

The searched sparked a soft lockdown at Plainfield North High School at about 1 p.m. Classes were dismissed a few hours later with many students have been able to leave campus, according to the Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.



Students who drove to school were released and directed to exit the campus off of 119th street and head east bound, said Tom Hernandez, a district spokesman.

Walking students were directed to contact a parent to pick them up.

Students who ride a bus that drops off in a nearby subdivision will be held at the school until given permission to leave by the Plainfield Police department, Hernandez said.

Parents who pick up their children in the circle drive will be redirected to exit the campus on 119th going east bound.

All other buses left at the normal time. All athletics and extracurricular activities that are held outdoors were canceled.

Police have not entered the school and all searching is happening outside of campus, Hernandez said. Students and staff were safe in the building at the time, the district said.

