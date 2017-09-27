Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) --Indiana State Police said a man in custody in Colorado is being investigated for a possible link to the murder of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Daniel Nations, 31, was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened several people with a hatchet near a Colorado trail where a man was murdered two weeks ago.
Indiana State Police confirmed Wednesday night they are looking into a possible connection between Nations, who is a convicted sex offender, and the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found near a trail on Feb. 14 after they vanished while hiking near their hometown of Delphi.
Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."
That evidence came from German's cellphone.
Indiana State Police released the following statement on the investigation:
"We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and everyone of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change - with this tip, or any other tip - rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources."