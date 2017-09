Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders

Indiana State Police said a man in custody in Colorado is being investigated for a possible link to the murder of two teenage girls in Indiana.Daniel Nations, 31, was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened several people with a hatchet near a Colorado trail where a man was murdered two weeks ago.Indiana State Police confirmed Wednesday night they are looking into a possible connection between Nations, who is a convicted sex offender, and the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found near a trail on Feb. 14 after they vanished while hiking near their hometown of Delphi.Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."That evidence came from German's cellphone.Indiana State Police released the following statement on the investigation: