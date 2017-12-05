Police in the south suburbs are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with diminished mental capacities.Joslyn Perez, 19, was last seen at around 11 p.m. on December 2 while staying at a relative's house in Lansing, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.Perez is described as 5'6" tall, 115 pounds, with long, reddish-brown hair with purple highlights in the front, brown eyes and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black v-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and carries a grey purse, according to the Lansing Police Department.Police say Perez may be in the areas of Orland Park, Ill., or East Chicago, Ind., however, she resides in Chicago.If you have seen Perez, contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.