Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on November 28, 2017.

By and Katherine Scott
MAYFAIR --
A video surveillance camera caught the seconds before a group of teens allegedly beat a 57-year-old homeless man to death in Mayfair.

It happened right before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Loring Street.
WATCH surveillance video recorded moments before the attack
EMBED More News Videos

Watch surveillance video of the moments surrounding the beating death of a homeless man in Mayfair.



The grainy video shows the victim being followed. Then, out of the frame, police say, he was bludgeoned.

Not wanting to show her face, nor give her full name, Mayfair resident Donna told Action News the attack happened right outside of her home.

"They hit his head into the wall so hard that I felt it in my house, on the second floor," she said.

When Donna ran out to help the man who they call Kevin, his pockets were turned inside out and the teens scattered.



"They ran away laughing like it was funny," said Donna "(They were) saying, 'We got him.'"

Beloved by those who lived on the block, Kevin was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. On Monday, the hospital confirmed he had died.

"I can't believe it, that guy has been up and down this neighborhood," said resident Matt Giampa. "Like why now, why right here?"

Police arrested two of the teens after the attack and are looking for the others involved in the brutal murder.

The violence has left residents rattled

"My daughter's bus stop is right over here," said Giampa. "So that's another concern for me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsrobberybeating deathhomelessu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
Amber Alert: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Uber driver tricked into becoming 'getaway driver'
Indiana teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
Woman, 69, shot during West Town robbery
Man shot in Lincoln Square
IU suspends fraternity new member, social events until next spring
Show More
Arby's to buy Buffalo Wild Wings in $2.4B deal
Elderly woman seriously injured in Edgebrook home invasion
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say
Woman, 69, shot during West Town robbery
Giving Tuesday: Join ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
More Video