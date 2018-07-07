EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3722500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday.

They shut it down: pic.twitter.com/azp25HkTod — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) July 7, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3722412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some children among the protesters used chalk to write, "Love" and "Enough is enough" on the roadway of the Dan Ryan.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3722223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cook County Commissioner and Congressional candidate Chuy Garcia was among the protest marchers on the Dan Ryan.

THE DAN RYAN IS CURRENTLY BEING SHUT DOWN IM SO PROUD 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AEcoySLXVH — Emma González (@Emma4Change) July 7, 2018

.@GovRauner should care about the guns coming in from other states considering most guns used in Chicago crimes are found to have been trafficked in.



Illinois is more strict on fireworks than guns and the youth are the ones paying for it. @GovRauner help save lives #DanRyan https://t.co/UCU9Mn61VE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 7, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3721990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters boarded buses before heading over to the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march Saturday.

Thousands of anti-violence protesters shut down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday for an anti-violence march.Protesters, led by Father Michael Pflger, began making their way onto the Dan Ryan near 79th Street at about 10:18 a.m., carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.Protesters later became stalled near 76th Street, with protesters shouting, "Shut it down." Personnel with Illinois State Police, Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Transportation initially blocked protesters from blocking the two left lanes, keeping them open for traffic.At about.about 11:30 a.m. protesters negotiated with authorities to shut down all northbound lanes for the protest march and began moving again. Earlier, Governor Bruce Rauner's Office had earlier warned that anyone going across the barrier would be arrested.At around noon, some of the protesters began making their way off the Dan Ryan at 67th Street. Many protesters shouted "thank you" to the police officers as they left the expressway. At about 12:40 p.m., Illinois State Police reopened all northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan."The ones that won today are the people because the people are showing up. When they saw this many people out here, black and white and brown, young and old, saying we're tired of the damn violence in Chicago. We want the governor, the mayor, the elected officials and the community to all come together and say we want peace now," Pfleger said.Saturday morning, Governor Bruce Rauner's office had said it had negotiated with stakeholders of the march to limit it to the shoulder of the expressway. Father Pfleger said that the statement from the governor was a lie and that they were coming to shut down the expressway."First you lied on us. Then you tried to obstruct us. Make up your mind," Pfleger said.He said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson got involved and negotiated with state authorities to shut down the whole expressway.Some children among the protesters used chalk to write, "Love" and "Enough is enough" on the roadway of the Dan Ryan.Cook County Commissioner and Congressional candidate Chuy Garcia was among the protest marchers."I think there is a clear message being sent across the country and that is that we live in a state of emergency in Chicago, that the deaths on a daily basis of young people in particular, is not acceptable, that there is a dire need to invest in the poorest communities in Chicago," Garcia said.The march has drawn praise from Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, who are survivors of the school shooting Parkland, Florida.Protesters arrived from all over Chicago at St. Sabina to board buses heading to the Dan Ryan. . One 19-year-old woman said she was a victim of gun violence just four months ago."Everybody is affected and it shouldn't be. That's why I am glad that we're all here, that we're all trying to make a difference and that's what matters. Hopefully the people in power listen to us so that everything can change and my nephews can grow up in a world that they don't have to worry about experiencing a pain that I did," said Katherine Pisabaj.Many Chicago police officers and officials with the Illinois State Police are on hand to ensure safety of the crowd.Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have shared their support for this movement, meant to draw attention for more community investment."Our mission at CPD is to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," said Superintendent Johnson.The Chicago Police Department is planning to pay overtime to hundreds of officers deployed around the Ryan.