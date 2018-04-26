Chance wrote on Twitter, "Black people don't have to be democrats" and said the next president is "gon be independent."
West has divided his fans over his support for Trump. On one tweet, West said, "you don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
President Trump wrote back, saying, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"
West also tweeted out a picture of his signed "Make America Great Again" hat.
West's wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."
It's not the first time Kanye has been vocal about a president. In 2005, when he appeared during a concert for Hurricane Katrina relief and said "George Bush doesn't care about black people."