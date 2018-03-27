IMMIGRATION

California sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census

EMBED </>More Videos

California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state is file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Commerce Department announced last night the question about citizenship will be included in the next Census.

Officials say the data will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights.

Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census and cause a population under count.

Becerra said the citizenship question is unconstitutional and would violate federal statutes.

Santa Clara County leaders were so concerned about a potential citizenship question they filed a Freedom of Information Act request in February for information on how the U.S. Census Bureau plans to protect the privacy of respondents.

The census helps determine several things including political representation in Congress and the distribution of federal money.

Here is an op ed written by State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla regarding California's lawsuit.

Click here for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce on reinstatement of citizenship question in 2020 Census.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationsanctuary citiesPresident Donald TrumpICEcensusCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Sacramento
DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'
Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws
US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'
VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Sessions to apologize to people of California
IMMIGRATION
Two exonerated men face deportation
2 exonerated men face deportation
Citizenship denied for Illinois Army veteran fighting deportation
DACA rally held in support of recipients as program officially ends
More immigration
POLITICS
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
Willie Wilson launching campaign for mayor of Chicago
Cook County sues Facebook, AG Madigan sends letter to Zuckerberg
Chicago youth featured at March for Our Lives in D.C.
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Show More
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Chase suspect who killed self was boyfriend of missing actress
Mountain lion captured after roaming neighborhood, backyard
More News
Top Video
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Homeless kids to receive donated Easter baskets
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
More Video