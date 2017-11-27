Candidates begin filing petitions for 2018 Illinois primary

Candidates in Illinois hoping for a top spot on the ballot in next year's primary filed the necessary paperwork Monday morning.There was a long line of candidates at the Cook County Clerk's office.In addition to a crowded field of Democratic candidates for governor, the clerk's office also accepted nominating petitions for Cook County board president, clerk... treasurer and county commissioners.The final say to file petitions to get on the ballot is December 4. The primary election is on March 20.