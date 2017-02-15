POLITICS

Caregivers continue to work without salary due to budget crisis

EMBED </>More News Videos

Larry Street is Robert Hunt's in-home caregiver. Hunt, 73, has severe arthritis. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The lack of a state budget in Illinois has taken its toll on some home healthcare employees who have worked without paychecks for months.

Several non-profit agencies rely on state funds to pay their employees and provide vital services to the most vulnerable. One of them is Ashley's Quality Care on the South Side, which provides home care for seniors and the disabled.

Now, Ashley's -- which has operated for 26 years -- can barely stay open. Ninety percent of the agency's funding comes from the state. No budget means no money.

"I've lost a tremendous amount of staff and a tremendous amount of clients. When you can't pay, they can't work," said Frankie Redditt, who owns Ashley's.

Redditt's staff of 60 has been cut to less than 20. Those who remain are working for free.

Among them are Larry Street, who helps Robert Hunt, a 76-year-old with severe arthritis who can no longer live on his own without some help.

"I love the man. I try to do whatever I can to help him," Street said.

Street does the dishes and helps with medication.

"I really need it, I can't do it by myself," Hunt said.

Without Street's help, Hunt would likely wind up in a nursing home which is why Street won't give up on Hunt even though he and all his co-workers at Ashley's Quality Care haven't been paid in months.

"I come in faithfully every day because I know it is no fault of the company and I believe in what we do," said Sheree Ingram, an Ashley's Quality Care field supervisor.

HELP FOR EMPLOYEES

On Wednesday, utility companies ComEd and Peoples Gas came to the agency to help employees work out payment plans. They believe that if the governor and state lawmakers truly understood the impact of the budget impasse, it would have been solved a long time ago.

"They don't know what it is like to take a hardship letter the landlord, to the light company, cable company," said Tony Aiken, a Ashley's homemaker.

Redditt said that even if the state begins paying its bills again, it will be hard for her business to recover since she has already lost so many clients. Her remaining employees say they are loyal to her and don't want to see her shut down.

"You don't see the impact on poor people, you don't feel it, you are up here on one level, down on another level, you will never get to meet these people," Redditt said.
Related Topics:
politicsBruce Raunerillinois budgethealth caredisabilitysenior citizensChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gov. Rauner bemoans 'automatic spending' during budget address
POLITICS
Gov. Rauner bemoans 'automatic spending' during budget address
Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
Trump asked Flynn to resign over 'eroding trust,' White House says
Secret Service director retiring, led agency amid turmoil
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Show More
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Sentencing hearing underway for truck driver accused of killing 5 people
Charges dropped against 'Marquette Park 4' in 1995 double murder, robbery
Powerball jackpot grows to $310 million
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video