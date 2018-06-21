Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change

Chicago faith leaders called for compassion and change Thursday.They criticized President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy and denounced the executive order he signed Wednesday, saying it does not do enough to address the plight of about 2,300 children already separated from their parents and still allows for what they call "inhumane detentions."About 30 faith leaders representing different religions gathered Thursday morning at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Chicago's Loop under the group name "Protected by Faith."They were concerned about how the separated children will be reunited with their parents.The faith leaders also questioned the Trump administration's plan for immigration authorities to hold the children, even those reunited with their parents, in detention centers for more than 20 days. That is prohibited by a 1997 consent decree known as the Flores settlement."To the suggestion that the compassionate solution is to now detain families in jails for an indefinite time, mimicking internment camps, together we say, 'No,'" said Pastor Jeremy Chia, of Willow Chicago.The White House said they will ask a federal judge to see if they can make an adjustment to that time period.The Senate and the House are working on separate bills to address the immigration issue.Many faith leaders in Chicago said whatever immigration issues come up, they should be addressed in a humane manner - and that is simply not happening. The leaders said they want to see the detentions end.