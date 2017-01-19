Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump traded in his beloved private plane for a military jet Thursday and swooped into Washington for three days of inaugural festivities. As the president-elect left New York behind, the capital braced for an onslaught of inaugural crowds and demonstrators numbering in the hundreds of thousands.Trump was already taking on more of the trappings of the presidency, giving a salute to the Air Force officer who welcomed him as he stepped off the military plane with wife Melania at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington.Meanwhile, the White House was quickly emptying out. President Barack Obama's schedule was empty beyond his daily briefing and his final weekly lunch with Vice President Joe Biden.Vice President-elect Mike Pence, in a tweet, called Inauguration Eve "a momentous day before a historic day," as security barricades and blockades went up around Washington in preparation for Friday's swearing-in ceremony and all of the hoopla and hand-wringing that comes with it."We are all ready to go to work," Pence said at a morning news conference. "In fact, we can't wait to get to work for the American people to make it great again."Trump's first scheduled stop in Washington: a leadership luncheon bringing together inaugural officials, top Republican leaders in Congress, his Cabinet picks and top members of his new White House team.Trump's public schedule for the inaugural celebration began with an afternoon wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery, then a welcome concert on the steps of Lincoln Memorial ending with fireworks.The two-hour concert, open to the public, featured country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore, actor Jon Voight and The Piano Guys. Also performing: Lee Greenwood, DJ RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country, featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.It won't include singer Jennifer Holliday, originally announced as one of the headliners. She backed out after an outcry from Trump critics.A number of entertainment A-listers like Garth Brooks and Elton John refused invitations to perform."In a way it's a shame or them that they are taking themselves out of the box for performing for the next president of the United States. Folks that are here are fans of what Hollywood produces too. It makes sense to produce shows for everybody and not just those who agree with you politically," said Richard Porter, Illinois Republican National Committeeman.Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said he'd be putting on his "favorite DHS jacket" and taking to the streets to inspect security preparations for the inaugural festivities.He told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that areas where inaugural crowds will congregate will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there." He said there was "no specific credible threat" related to the inauguration.Before departing for Washington, Trump announced his final Cabinet choice: former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue for agriculture secretary. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the president-elect was continuing to make "edits and additions" to the inaugural address he'll deliver at Friday's swearing-in.As cabinet nominees continued to be questioned on Capitol Hill, Trump said at a noon leadership luncheon, "We have by far the highest IQ of any cabinet assembled."Meanwhile, another of Illinois' 11 Democratic House members joined the inauguration boycott. Congressman Danny Davis (IL-7) said he will not attend due to "constituency considerations."While political consultant David Axelrod doesn't agree with the boycott, he thinks the new president should take heed and use his inaugural words wisely."He has not made a great effort to reach out beyond his base, so this is a signal. If I were him, I would take this as an opportunity to speak to those people who aren't here to see the inauguration and let them know he wants to be their president too," Axelrod said.Aides say the Trump drafted the inauguration speech himself and he has said he doesn't want to be long and leave people standing in the cold.Trump's aides suggest that within hours of Trump's inauguration he could reverse President Obama's executive orders on immigration. By the stroke of a pen, Trump could increase deportations by 75 percent with an immediate focus on illegal immigrants with criminal convictions.He could order increased workplace raids by federal agents, sharply reduce the numbers of refugees entering the U.S. legally and put tougher restrictions from countries he thinks spawn terrorists.Wednesday President Obama listed reasons he would publicly oppose Trump, including if the new president tried to reverse protections for "DREAMers," the foreign-born children of undocumented immigrants."If I saw systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion. Efforts to roundup kids who have grown up here and send them someplace else," Obama said at his final news conference.Trump has indicated he will not issue executive orders during his first weekend as president, but by Monday will being work to undo the Affordable Care Act. Repealing and replacing the law will require votes in Congress that Trump promised during his campaign would happen in the first 100 days.He has also avowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with Great Britain, roll back energy regulations to restore the coal industry, and to push through a $1 trillion public/private infrastructure plan.On Thursday, President Obama issued his final batch of commutations, reducing the federal prison sentences of 300 more inmates. Former governor Rod Blagojevich did not make the cut.