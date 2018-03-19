POLITICS

Early voting numbers up in Cook and collar counties

EMBED </>More Videos

Early voting numbers in Cook County and the collar counties are up ahead of Tuesday's primary election, officials asid. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the Chicago area enters the final hours of early voting, turnout in the city and suburbs has been up according to election officials.

If that is any indication, it could be a busy day at the polls Tuesday for Illinois's primary election.

Early voting numbers in Cook and all collar counties have been higher than last election, especially Lake County. But election officials said that's only a reflection on people who have made up their minds, or like the convenience.

Early voting in Cook County is expected to hit 100,000 voters Monday, big numbers compared to elections four and eight years ago. Hotly contested races are bringing people to the polls early, but not all voters.

"I don't know where the millennials are. So millennials, please come out and vote," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections.

The city and country said most of the early voters are 45 and older, and the majority are female and Democrats. High school teacher Betsy Serilla used early voting as a field trip, encourage her first-time-voter students to exercise their right.

"When it comes to the electoral process, I've explained to them it's their only chance to have a voice on record on who gets elected," she said.

"It felt good, like I felt like I've established I'm old enough to actually make a decision on who I want," said first time voter Cierra Holmes.

The students hope to encourage other young people to vote by posting pictures of their "I voted" bands on social media.

The convenience of voting before Election Day and the governor's race is what brought 26-year-old Rebecca Sutich to the polls Monday.

"I think just knowing that there's a lot of highly-contested elections going on right now, and it's more important than ever, I think, to go out and vote," she said.

Election boards are expecting some races to be very tight; they may come down to mail and provisional ballots. Cook County is also keeping a close eye on potential fraud or hacking.

"We know that the hackers are out there, we work with Homeland Security and the FBI almost every day, in fact they'll be here on Election Day," said Cook County Clerk David Orr.

Orr said there will be plenty of attorneys on site monitoring the elections as well. Early voting ends at 7 p.m. Monday. Regular voting at precinct polling places starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and polls close at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingprimary electionelection 2018vote 2018Cook CountyLake CountyMcHenry CountyDuPage CountyKane CountyWill CountyKendall County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Rauner focuses on Democrats, Madigan instead of Ives on eve of primary
Mississippi imposes nation's toughest abortion ban
'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for NY governor
More Politics
Top Stories
Alderman blames drunken suburbanites for St. Patrick's Day mess
Car found, 2 being questioned in North, NW Side robbery spree
Bermuda Police: Missing Philadelphia student found dead
Illinois bomb suspects burrow in White Rabbit Militia
Male birth control pill may soon be a reality, researchers say
Logan Square tenants go to court to fight eviction by new owners
13 siblings allegedly held captive enjoying newfound freedom
Facebook friends' first in-person meeting celebrates chemo completion
Show More
Rauner focuses on Democrats, Madigan instead of Ives on eve of primary
Reward offered for information on shooting of city worker
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Illinois bomb suspects burrow in White Rabbit Militia
Logan Square tenants go to court to fight eviction by new owners
Facebook friends' first in-person meeting celebrates chemo completion
More Video