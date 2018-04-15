  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Exclusive interview with former FBI Director James Comey to air on ABC7 Sunday

James Comey gave an ABC-exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos. (WLS)

Former FBI Director James Comey will give his first interview since he was fired by President Donald Trump tonight with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

In the interview, Comey alleges Trump at times resembled a mob boss.

The exclusive interview also covers some of Comey's most controversial moves, including the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server a week before the 2016 election.

Comey did not say that he handed the presidency to Trump, but admits that he believed at the time that Clinton would win.

"I don't remember spelling it out, but it had to have been," Comey said. "That she's gonna be elected president, and if I hide this from the American people, she'll be illegitimate the moment she's elected."

Comey's decision was praised by Trump at the time. Now, the president has not withheld his criticism of Comey, tweeting, "unbelievably, James Comey states that polls, where crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton email probe."

Trump has also called Comey a leaker and suggested that he should be in prison.

George Stephanopoulos's interview with Comey will air Sunday at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
