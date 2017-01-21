WASHINGTON --Every marcher has a story.
Hundreds of thousands of women, men and children convened on the nation's capitol Saturday for the Women's March, bringing with them a driving factor that propelled them to be among the massive crowd.
We asked a group of marchers why they came from different parts of the country -- some near and some far -- to take part in the event. Read their stories below.
Gerri Heilbraun | Bluffton, South Carolina
"I'm against all of Trump's agenda and it's time we don't have misogyny in the White House."
On coming to the march: "I did it when I was 20 and I'm doing it when I'm 60-ish. It's a great turnout and I'm happy to be here."
Kaylie Cordingley | New York, New York
"I am here because Hillary Clinton has been my hero since I was a kid -- I'm 28. The election was really devastating. To have this all taken from her by someone like Trump is really horrifying. Just seeing all of the hate that has come up from the election, it has obviously really mobilized people and that's been really amazing. I'm hoping to have some solidarity and to feel sort of positive about it because it's been really hard."
Jessica Watson | New York, New York
"I came with my company -- 60 women and men from my office. I wanted to join all of these women and make a statement, and show this new president who we are and what we stand for. All of this corruption and disaction is not going to take a stand. We're going to do something about it. We're here to say that."
Marisa Milanese | Newton, Massachusetts
"We need to make a statement that our voices are heard, that this is a group of people who represent a diversity of opinion that was totally shut out, and we fear will be shut out by the current administration. I think we've outnumbered the inaugural crowds. I think it says that people freaking care and a line has been crossed."
Jessica Macias | Lakeville, Minnesota
"It's really love trumps hate. We're an LGBTQ family and we want to teach our kids to make the change in the world and be the change in the world. We can't sit by anymore. We sat by for many years. We loved the Obama administration and we just want to show we can't sit by and let this happen to our country for our future."
Emily Kane | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
"It's important for us to show the incoming administration that we're not going to take anything sitting down, that our voices are meant to be heard and that we won't go quietly into that good night. So it's important for us all to stand together as women and allies."
Dana Ricci and Corinna Davis | Montclair, New Jersey
Dana: "My daughter really insisted that she wanted to be here today and feel the community and be apart of this. We were devastated after the election. Devastated. This is a great way to come together and express our outrage and be an inspiration to each other to move on."
Corinna: "I am really involved in social justice and I've never been to a march like this before and I've wanted to. I just thought it was a really good opportunity and I want to make a difference."
Tina Thomas | Washington, D.C.
Thomas said she's originally from Chicago and multiple family members flew in to Washington to take part in the march.
"America is a melting pot -- full of different people, different races, different religions, different backgrounds -- and together we make something great. But once you start eliminating people, taking people out of the dish, it becomes nasty, it becomes something totally different than it's created to be. We're all here with our daughters, our friends, our families, strangers we never met because we have a common goal -- and that is to take back our home. We're just not going to let people come in and destroy who we are and what makes us us. That's why we're here. Look at this march. I know no one saw this coming. We did it."
Sally Marshall | Phoenix, Arizona
"I came to be with my granddaughter and my son for this historic moment. Why? Women's rights, equal rights for all. I don't like what I see coming down. I'm really worried for our country."
Stephanie Luscombe | Detroit, Michigan
"I came here to support not just the voice of women but the voice for everyone. This rally isn't a protest, it's not about hatred, it's about being heard and trying to get people to understand that this volume of people have a say and we want to be heard. We're here for peace and a purpose."