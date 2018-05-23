FOP protests Rialmo decision, says Emanuel turned his back on CPD

Off-duty members of the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago protested Mayor Rahm Emanuel inside and outside City Hall late Wednesday morning for "turning his back on police."It was a sea of blue as officers poured out of a bus and marched into City Hall Wednesday. Only off-duty officers were asked to join the demonstration.When they arrived upstairs, they were greeted by counter-protestors, chanting against police brutality. The officers stood in silence.In a letter sent out to members last week, the FOP said Mayor Rahm Emanuel has turned his back on police and put police officers in danger.The letter comes in response to the police board's decision to put Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo on a no-pay status for a 2015 fatal shootings of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson had previously determined the shootings to be justified.The FOP also claims that the city's civilian oversight board is conducting "bogus, politically motivated investigations, arbitrarily punishing officers."FOP President Kevin Graham said Wednesday they're hoping to educate city leaders about their policies."We also want to make sure that the City Council knows that we have a use of force policy. We live by it. We expect the City Council, we expect the mayor, we expect COPA, to all live by those things and to have fair and impartial investigations," Graham said.The mayor's office released a statement in response late Wednesday morning:"When you have people on either side of the police reform issue criticizing, it's a sign we're hitting it down the middle of the fairway as we continue to build trust between officers and residents, ensure oversight and accountability, and give officers the tools and training they need to be proactive in the crime fight."