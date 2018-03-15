POLITICS

Former Obama aides say Super PAC supporting Lipinski sent out misleading mailers

EMBED </>More Videos

A mailer is heating up the 3rd Congressional District race in which challenger Marie Newman is trying to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mailer is heating up the 3rd Congressional District race in which challenger Marie Newman is trying to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski.

The district includes much of Chicago's southwest side and several nearby suburbs.

This weeks, voters in the 3rd Congressional District received a campaign mailer with a picture of President Obama on one side with the caption "Known for leading" and on the other side a photo of candidate Marie Newman with the caption "Known for misleading."

The mailer angered a group of former top Obama aides.

"This is about calling out hypocrisy, frankly, and letting voters know what their representative is doing in Congress, and lying about their record and allegiances is not going to be tolerated," said John Atkinson, former President Obama campaign aide.

Former Obama campaign aides said the mailer was sent by a Super PAC that supports Lipinski in his primary race against Newman. They said it was hypocritical because they said Lipinski did not endorse Obama for reelection in 2012, and Lipinski was the only Illinois Democrat to vote against the Affordable Care Act.

"President Obama needed Congressman Lipinski when every vote counted to pass the Affordable Care Act, we got it done without him but his district deserves better," said Jon Carson, Obama 2008 campaign National Field Director.

Congressman Lipinksi was not available for an on-camera interview, but his campaign released a statement, saying, "Our campaign did not send that mailer and has no control over the content, and the Congressman is not referenced in it. But it does raise some serious concerns about the truthfulness of many of Marie Newman's claims about herself and we hope she can provide answers to voters about the questions raised."

"I'm not going to even respond to all the ridiculousness. He's very desperate right now, this is what machine politicians do, they make up ridiculous lies," Newman said.

Marie Newman is the first serious challenger Lipinski has faced in a primary since he assume office from his father in 2005. Political experts said polls show a close race.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018primary electiondemocratspresident barack obamaBedford ParkBridgeviewBurbankChicagoBridgeportClearingGarfield RidgeMt. GreenwoodWest LawnBeverlyChicago RidgeCountrysideForest ViewHickory HillsHodgkinsHometownIndian Head ParkLa GrangeLyonsOak LawnPalos HillsRiversideBerwyn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Primary race for governor heads into home stretch
Citizenship denied for Illinois Army veteran fighting deportation
Trump Organization subpoenaed in Russia investigation, ABC News confirms
Documents link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star Stormy Daniels
More Politics
Top Stories
'Multiple' fatalities after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse
2 children missing from Markham found safe
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Bottled water may contain tiny particles of plastic, study reveals
Citizenship denied for Illinois Army veteran fighting deportation
Police: Man asked 15-year-old girl for sex at North Side restaurant
Toys R Us planning to liquidate its US operations, closing 740 stores
Show More
Man shot in face in Gresham
Primary race for governor heads into home stretch
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifying parents
'Godfather of Grass,' 'Cornbread Mafia' leader sentenced to 57 months in prison
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Suspicious Loan
2 children missing from Markham found safe
City agrees to deal with American Airlines over O'Hare expansion
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video