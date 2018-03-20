POLITICS

Illinois Primary 2018: GOP race between Rauner and Ives closer than expected

EMBED </>More Videos

The increasingly close race between Governor Bruce Rauner and State Rep. Jeanne Ives in the GOP primary has captured attention across the nation. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Governor Bruce Rauner hit the polls to cast his ballot today as the surprisingly close race between him and State Rep. Jeanne Ives captured national attention.

He encouraged others to do the same and acknowledged this could be a tough election night ahead.

"This election will be close, closer than many people thought. Every election matters that's why it's so important that everyone get out and vote today. Every vote matters. Get out and vote. A lot of folks take the primary for granted," Rauner said.

"Everybody get out and vote, and I hope you vote for Rauner and Sanguinetti so we can change our system, grow more jobs, reduce our tax burden, get term limits on the ballot, and end corruption," he added.

But it is the perception of failure on those issues and others, including education funding and abortion in some GOP circles, that seems to have lifted Ives' self-described insurgent campaign against a sitting governor from her own party.

"Primaries are really important because they hold your party's elected officials accountable for their actions over the course of their term, and nobody needs to be held accountable more than Bruce Rauner," Ives said.

As she voted in Wheaton she was surrounded by family, including some of her sons in school or the military. She said the last days of the campaign have been exhilarating.

"We're gonna have an upset today, we're gonna take out this guy who thought he could buy the Republican Party with his checkbook," she said.

State Republican lawmakers have been split on who to support. State Rep. Tom Morrison (55th District) said the governor's support for state-funded abortions under Medicare and Medicaid was what flipped him.

"People like me went to the governor and said, yes we know that you're pro-choice, but not even a Democrat governor would consider signing something like that into law," Morrison said.

"Governor Rauner's battling with Speaker Madigan has put a lot of people in a position where they wish there was more that was competed," said State Rep. Bill Brady.

Exit polls so far Tuesday indicate low voter turnout on the GOP side, which Ives said benefits her.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018primary electionrepublicansBruce RaunerIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Illinois Primary 2018: Young voter turnout low across Chicago area
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
SWAT situation, shooting reported on Far South Side
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
Maryland school shooting: Shooter killed, 2 students wounded
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Illinois Primary 2018: Young voter turnout low across Chicago area
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
Chicago named top travel destination in US
Show More
2 city workers killed, 3rd injured in weekend shootings
Moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs, study shows
SWAT team responds to report of woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park
16-year-old allegedly beats friend to death with baseball bat over a girl: Officials
More News
Top Video
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
Chicago named top travel destination in US
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video