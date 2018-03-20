Governor Bruce Rauner hit the polls to cast his ballot today as the surprisingly close race between him and State Rep. Jeanne Ives captured national attention.He encouraged others to do the same and acknowledged this could be a tough election night ahead."This election will be close, closer than many people thought. Every election matters that's why it's so important that everyone get out and vote today. Every vote matters. Get out and vote. A lot of folks take the primary for granted," Rauner said."Everybody get out and vote, and I hope you vote for Rauner and Sanguinetti so we can change our system, grow more jobs, reduce our tax burden, get term limits on the ballot, and end corruption," he added.But it is the perception of failure on those issues and others, including education funding and abortion in some GOP circles, that seems to have lifted Ives' self-described insurgent campaign against a sitting governor from her own party."Primaries are really important because they hold your party's elected officials accountable for their actions over the course of their term, and nobody needs to be held accountable more than Bruce Rauner," Ives said.As she voted in Wheaton she was surrounded by family, including some of her sons in school or the military. She said the last days of the campaign have been exhilarating."We're gonna have an upset today, we're gonna take out this guy who thought he could buy the Republican Party with his checkbook," she said.State Republican lawmakers have been split on who to support. State Rep. Tom Morrison (55th District) said the governor's support for state-funded abortions under Medicare and Medicaid was what flipped him."People like me went to the governor and said, yes we know that you're pro-choice, but not even a Democrat governor would consider signing something like that into law," Morrison said."Governor Rauner's battling with Speaker Madigan has put a lot of people in a position where they wish there was more that was competed," said State Rep. Bill Brady.Exit polls so far Tuesday indicate low voter turnout on the GOP side, which Ives said benefits her.