  • BREAKING NEWS Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC7 continuing coverage of the 2018 Illinois primary election
I-TEAM

Illinois Primary 2018: Large majority of voters stay home on Election Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One election official describes fisticuffs at Southwest Side Chicago precincts where there are hotly-contested races. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Despite a sharp surge in early voting leading up to Tuesday's primary, actual Election Day turnout was sluggish according to Chicago area officials.

City of Chicago turnout was estimated at about 26 percent late Tuesday afternoon - a low figure, but not as bad as the primary four years ago.

"I am surprised," said Cook County Clerk David Orr, where turnout struggled to reach 25 percent. At 6 p.m., the county estimated turnout at 23 percent.

Clerk Orr emphatically said the low turnout might be because of lies told by all candidates in TV commercials. He says the false political ads have suppressed voter turnout "because it makes you think that they're all bad."

In one pocket of precincts southwest of downtown Chicago, Orr said there was blood in the streets after fisticuffs between campaign workers and supporters in several hotly contested races.

Chicago police confirmed there was one brawl involving the 12th Ward chief of staff and an unidentified person. The incident at 36th and Hoyne was a "fight over signs" according to a CPD spokesperson and no one was charged because both were listed as offenders and victims and their stories conflicted.

That incident, and other violence described by Orr, was a throwback to old-time Chicago when polling place thugs ruled the day with kidnappings and ballbats.

In 1928, Chicago experienced what became known as the "Pineapple Primary" because there were dozens of bombings with hand grenades that resemble small pineapples.

The candidates for top Illinois offices in Tuesday's election are closely watching turnout figures from across the state. In some races, a low turnout is expected to help certain candidates and hurt others.

ABC 7 will have live coverage of all the big races with updated results throughout the night. You can watch online and on the ABC 7 Chicago News App and we'll have the latest on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingprimary electionelection 2018vote 2018I-TeamCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote 2018: Voter Information
I-TEAM
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
Illinois bomb suspects burrow in White Rabbit Militia
Public dangers: Illinois bombing crew to be kept in jail
Police warn families of 'suspicious loans' taken from older loved ones
More I-Team
POLITICS
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
GOP race between Rauner and Ives closer than expected
Workers locked out of Hyde Park polling place
More Politics
Top Stories
GOP race between Rauner and Ives closer than expected
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
SWAT situation, shooting reported on Far South Side
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Meet the Candidates
Workers locked out of Hyde Park polling place
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
Crowded field vies for nominations in attorney general race
Show More
Maryland school shooting: Shooter killed, 2 students wounded
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios challenged by Fritz Kaegi, Andrea Railia in heated race
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios challenged by Fritz Kaegi, Andrea Railia in heated race
Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District
Turnout is key for Democrat Illinois governor candidates
More Video