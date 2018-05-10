POLITICS

Lori Lightfoot running for Chicago mayor

Former Chicago Police Board President and Police Accountability Task Force Chair Lori Lightfoot announced her plans to run for Chicago mayor Thursday morning. (WLS)

Former Chicago Police Board President and Police Accountability Task Force Chair Lori Lightfoot announced her plans to run for Chicago mayor Thursday morning.

She joined the already crowded field of eight candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

"In order for Chicago to remain a world-class city, we need to forge a new path, in which equity and inclusion are our guiding principles," Lightfoot said Thursday morning.

Lightfoot is a former federal prosecutor and was the point person for police reform after the Laquan McDonald shooting.

During her three-year reign as police board president, she was, at times, a harsh critic of Emanuel's decisions regarding the CPD. The civilian board gives residents a voice in the police disciplinary process.

Lightfoot was appointed by Emanuel in 2015 and resigned from the position earlier this week. In her resignation letter, Lightfoot said she would continue her efforts "to be a passionate advocate for issues that are critical to uplifting the quality of life for all Chicagoans."

Emanuel had said one of the reasons he appointed Lightfoot was her public safety experience. She replaced Demetrius Carney, who stepped down after leading the board since 1996. Lightfoot was replaced by Ghian Foreman, who was the board's vice president.

Lightfoot was once a finalist to head the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago. She headed the CPD's Office of Professional Standards between 2002 and 2005 and from 1996 to 2002 worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago.
