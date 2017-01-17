TRUMP INAUGURATION

Meet the Trumps: A closer look at the new first family

Donald Trump and his family will bring their own unique style to the White House after the president-elect is sworn in on Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Donald Trump and his family will bring their own unique style to the White House after the president-elect is sworn in on Friday.

Throughout his turbulent ride to the White House, one constant for Trump was his family. Now, as he prepares to be president, some of them will be coming with him in key roles to the White House. It's causing speculation about how that will affect the Trump administration.

"I love you and I thank you, and especially for putting up with all of those hours. This was tough," Trump said.

The Trump family will continue to dominate his inner circle. It's certainly not unprecedented, but the Trump model may break new ground.

"Families have always played a role in administrations. This one is more public and more formal than some are," ABC News' Cokie Roberts said.

His wife Melania is expected to stay in New York so their son Barron can finish the school year there, fueling speculation daughter Ivanka will assume aspects of the role of first lady.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were primary figures during the campaign and both have been a steady presence by Trump's side after the election. The high-power, high-profile couple and their children are moving to Washington.
Kushner was recently named a White House senior advisor.

And while Ivanka doesn't have a formal role in the administration -- at least not yet -- her policy ideas on child care and family leave are being discussed on Capitol Hill.

The family business will be left to sons Donald Jr. and Eric to run.

"I hope that at the end of eight years, I'll come back and say, 'oh, you did a good job,'" Trump said. "Otherwise, if they do a bad job, I'll say, 'you're fired.'"

But would Trump be willing to say the same to family serving in the White House?

"People can take shots at them and they can't be fired. And that becomes a real problem for them at times and the president," Roberts said.

At least three members of Illinois congressional delegation are taking a pass on Friday's inaugural celebration. The latest confirmed no-show is Rep. Mike Quigley, who says he plans to spend this week working in his district.

ABC7's Kathy Brock will be in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for live reports beginning Wednesday night at 10 p.m.
