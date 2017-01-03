  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
POLITICS

Monique Davis, longtime Chicago state representative, retires

Monique Davis

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Longtime state Rep. Monique Davis, a Democrat who represents parts of Chicago and the south suburbs, has retired.

The 80-year-old filed retirement paperwork Dec. 23 with the clerk's office of the Illinois House of Representatives. Her retirement was effective immediately.

Davis' 27th district includes parts of the Chicago neighborhoods of Beverly, Chatham, Morgan Park, Roseland, Washington Heights and West Pullman, and portions of the suburban communities of Alsip, Blue Island, Crestwood, Orland Park, Palos Heights and Robbins.

A former Chicago Public Schools teacher and administrator, Davis is a lifelong Chicago resident and a graduate of Chicago State University.

Davis' replacement will be chosen by the Chicago Democratic committeemen.
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratshouse of representativesBeverlyChathamMorgan ParkRoselandCrestwoodWashington HeightsWest PullmanAlsipBlue IslandOrland ParkPalos HeightsRobbins
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Retreating after Trump tweet, GOP won't gut ethics office
Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar to run for governor in 2018
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
Deputy fatally shot teen during DuPage County domestic call
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
Walmart to shutter Chicago store in West Loop
Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy
Woman battling cancer gives birth to quadruplets
Show More
Off-duty CPD officer who fatally shot man relieved of police duties
Metra asks riders what bugs them most during commute
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
More News
Photos
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl
Baby orangutan makes Brookfield Zoo debut
More Photos