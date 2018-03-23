MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

In 'Game For Our Lives,' Parkland students fight 'fake news' with claims of 'BS'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event, an online game has been released that features Parkland students jumping over counter-protesters and combatting legislators' claims of ''Fake News.'' (Game for Our Lives)

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, an online game has been released inspired by the Parkland students' mission to change gun laws.

"Game for Our Lives" is a new video game in which players choose to play as Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg or Delaney Tarr, three student activists and survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took 17 lives on February 14.

In the game, players first jump over counter-protesters on their way to the governor's office. Once there, they engage in a boss battle with a legislator who says that teachers should be armed with guns. The legislator throws "Fake News" at the student, while the student throws claims of "BS" back at the legislator. There are two more similar levels after that.

Upon winning, players receive the message, "Congratulations!!! You changed the gun laws! Join MarchForOurLives.com to make a real change."

March for Our Lives is a student-led initiative advocating for a comprehensive new gun control bill. Students will march in Washington, D.C. and around the world on March 24. Gonzalez, Hogg and Tarr are among the students who have been making media appearances to raise awareness of the event.

Gonzalez praised the game on Twitter.


Martins Zelcs, an art director at an advertising agency, said on Twitter that he created it as a personal project.


"We see the game as a tool to create awareness for the march, show support for the movement and celebrate these brave kids," Zelcs told Mashable. "The game arms players with facts to help them refute common pro-gun arguments. It also illustrates how ridiculous the situation in this country is, as kids have to go to the White House and ask to change gun laws because no one is doing it and they're tired of being shot at with assault rifles."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootingvideo gamestudentsteenagerspeace marchMarch for Our Livesu.s. & world
Related
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Garry McCarthy: Mayoral run not about Rahm Emanuel
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton as National Security Adviser
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
More Politics
Top Stories
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
Maryland school shooting victim dies after removal of life support
Mr. Rogers stamp to debut Friday as USPS honors Fred Rogers
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Wayne Huizenga, Evergreen Park native and former sports owner, dies at 80
Police: 2 killed when motorcycle crashes into truck in Archer Heights
Show More
Loyola beats Nevada in Sweet 16, advances in March Madness
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
NYC firefighter killed in fire on Ed Norton movie set
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Elgin police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Video
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Garry McCarthy: Mayoral run not about Rahm Emanuel
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Gary mayor warns parents about college tour operator
More Video