President Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago

President Barack Obama's farewell address will cap off 8 years in the White House, and he chose his hometown of Chicago for the big event. What happens Tuesday night will go down in the history books.The president said his speech will be a chance to say thank you to his supporters and to offer some thoughts on where the country will go from here.Thousands of people lined up outside McCormick Place in the bitter cold over the weekend to get their hands on free tickets to Tuesday's event.Some of those tickets, ended up on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist. Some listed for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.But the Better Business Bureau warned there's no real way to know if it's a scam."Unfortunately, we see a lot of times, people simply don't find out until they are there and they try to get in and they get turned down," said Thomas Johnson, BBB Chicago.The thousands of people who do plan on attending should know the CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium will close before 2 p.m. to ease traffic and allow security to move in.People are expected to start lining up to get a good seat very early on Tuesday.President Obama's farewell address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.People who are not planning to listen to his speech in person can watch it live on ABC7.