POLITICS

Rauner, Emanuel clash over Thompson Center sale

EMBED </>More News Videos

Governor Bruce Rauner held a news conference Friday morning at the Thompson Center to discuss how its sale would impact taxpayers. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Governor Bruce Rauner held a news conference Friday morning at the Thompson Center to discuss how its sale would impact taxpayers.

Illinois owns the Thompson Center and has been looking at ways to unload the property from its expenses. Rauner said the Thompson Center is in need of more than $326 million in deferred maintenance. That includes new HVAC, new plumbing, new wiring and new maintenance for the building's exterior.

"And this building is not worth it," Rauner said. "This building is a very small amount of usable space on an entire city block and it's highly inefficient. It's a terrible use of taxpayer dollars."

The Illinois Director of Central Management Systems said the Thompson Center could fetch a price of up to $300 million. According to Michael Hoffman, the city could then negotiate up to $45 million in property tax revenue from whatever is rebuilt in its place.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said the city won't see any additional property tax revenue unless the governor is now suggesting he supports raising the property tax levy.

"Governor Rauner is trying to use the sale of the Thompson Center as a shiny object to blind everyone to the fact that he hasn't proposed a balanced budget the entire time he has been in office. That's a pathetic display of misplaced priorities," said Emanuel spokesman Adam Collins.

Finally, there's the question of the Thompson Center's CTA station. The city said taxpayers would be on the hook for reconstructing it.

Rauner said it's possible to preserve the existing station.
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelBruce RaunerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Dem. Kelly Mazeski challenging Roskam with healthcare focus
Social reactions to the Republican health care plan
House passes bill to change overtime rules
President Trump supporters give high grades for first 100 days in office
More Politics
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be tried in US in April 2018
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
Show More
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl playing in the woods in this blurry photo?
Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Man fondled girl, 4, on CTA bus after registering as sex offender, prosecutors say
Armed customer kills shooter in sports bar
More News
Top Video
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video