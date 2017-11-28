POLITICS

Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say

Luis Gutierrez has been one of the most outspoken U.S. congressmen for more than two decades. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rep. Luis Gutierrez has been one of the most outspoken U.S. congressmen for more than two decades. That's why so many were caught off-guard by reports that he will not run for re-election.

Gutierrez has represented Illinois' fourth congressional district since 1993. The 63-year-old congressman is likely to announce Tuesday afternoon that he won't seek re-election when his term ends in 2019.

He has long been outspoken on immigration issues and is a leading critic of the Trump administration. Gutierrez also served as a Chicago alderman and spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News about how former Mayor Harold Washington helped pave his way.

"The mayor called me in and said, 'I'm looking for people like you. I want you to come and work in my administration," Gutierrez said. "I was just a kid from the neighborhood, right? Trying to do good. Did I have my bachelor's degree? Was I educated? Certainly, I was. But somebody needed to give people like me an opportunity."

Some names of Democrats who may be interested in Gutierrez's seat include Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th Ward).
