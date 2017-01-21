POLITICS

Thousands expected at Women's March on Chicago

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tens of thousands of people are expected downtown in Saturday's Women's March on Chicago.

A rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard, followed by the march at 11:30 a.m. Speakers and performers at the rally are expected to include Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, and members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton."

The march will travel west from the rally down Jackson Boulevard through the Loop to Federal Plaza. Both Jackson and Columbus are closed to traffic for the march.

Friday night, city workers began installing fences and barricades to outline the march route and keep people safe. Organizers said they are expecting as many as 75,000 at the march.

On what inspired the march, organizer Jessica Scheller said. "It's about more than the election of the president, it's about the mindset which led to his election."

Saturday morning, marchers were putting finishing touches on posters and getting signed in, all in preparation of sending a big message.

"Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. I feel so inspired to be a part of this committee and work with these women to fight for the rights of women," said Jacqueline Priego, part of the planning committee for the Women's March on Chicago.

This march in Chicago is one of about 600 happening around the world Saturday, including in Washington D.C. where hundreds of thousands are expected.
