Trump expected to release secret JFK assassination records

President Donald Trump is expected to decide Thursday whether to release documents pertaining to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.The CIA and FBI once deemed these documents too sensitive for release, but a 1992 law requires all information pertaining to the assassination to be published in 2017.President Trump will ultimately decide if full disclosure of the files would pose a security risk that outweighs public interest in their contents.Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that he would "be allowing, as president, the long blocked and classified JFK filed to be opened."Historians want all the information they can get their hands on, but authorities said supporters of the document's release face pushback from intelligence agencies.ABC's Tom Llamas said in an interview with Robin Roberts that it's unclear if the documents contain any unexpected revelations. However, experts have suggested that the papers may contain information about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Cuban and Russian embassies in Mexico City seven weeks prior to the assassination.