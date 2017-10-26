POLITICS

Trump expected to release secret JFK assassination records

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump is expected to release secret files relating to the Kennedy assassination Thursday. (WLS)

By
WASHINGTON (WLS) --
President Donald Trump is expected to decide Thursday whether to release documents pertaining to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The CIA and FBI once deemed these documents too sensitive for release, but a 1992 law requires all information pertaining to the assassination to be published in 2017.

President Trump will ultimately decide if full disclosure of the files would pose a security risk that outweighs public interest in their contents.

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that he would "be allowing, as president, the long blocked and classified JFK filed to be opened."

Historians want all the information they can get their hands on, but authorities said supporters of the document's release face pushback from intelligence agencies.

ABC's Tom Llamas said in an interview with Robin Roberts that it's unclear if the documents contain any unexpected revelations. However, experts have suggested that the papers may contain information about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Cuban and Russian embassies in Mexico City seven weeks prior to the assassination.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpkennedy familyu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's opioid emergency won't mean new money, officials say
Illinois House panel OKs bump stock ban; critics cry 'overreach'
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
House fails to reverse 'right-to-work' veto
More Politics
Top Stories
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
What to know about 401(k) plans amid talk of tax change
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
Show More
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
Video shows Florida deputy accused of stealing from dying man
Green Beret donates liver to save nephew's life.
Trump's opioid emergency won't mean new money, officials say
Green Bay officer helps make child's birthday special
More News
Top Video
Trump's opioid emergency won't mean new money, officials say
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Green Bay officer helps make child's birthday special
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video