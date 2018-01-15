Trump tweets: Sen. "Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented" DACA comments

Senator Durbin is focused on building additional support for the only bipartisan immigration deal in Congress. https://t.co/RlQtY2g5Nr — Ben Marter (@BenMarter) January 15, 2018

President Trump tweeted Monday that U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Chicago, "totally misrepresented" what he said during a meeting last week about DACA.Trump, who also called him "Dicky Durbin" in the tweet, said: "Deals can't get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military"Durbin went public on Friday saying that Trump used the word sh*thole when talking about African nations. He was in the meeting with the president regarding a bipartisan compromise on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Durbin said the president used that language repeatedly.In response, Durbin's communications director, Ben Marter, tweeted: "Senator Durbin is focused on building additional support for the only bipartisan immigration deal in Congress."U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and David Perdue, of Georgia, have also said Durbin misrepresented the president's statements.On Monday before the tweet, Durbin defended himself during a Martin Luther King Day event at Gale Community Academy in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood."I know what happened, I stand behind every word that I said, in terms of that meeting," Durbin said.Sunday night numerous media outlets were reporting the White House was trying to clarify that the President used the term "sh*thouse" instead."If they are trying to rescue the White House by this distinction between hole and house, that is a thin reed to try to create a rescue operation," Durbin said.Trump told reporters Sunday at the White House: "No, no, I'm not a racist," He added: "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you.""As far as the President denying he is a racist, Durbin said "The President and the Republican Party have a chance to prove that now, if they will help us reach a bi-partisan compromise to protect those who were protected by DACA."