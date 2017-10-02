My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Vegas. We were there last night and many of our friends are still there. Praying for you all. — LANCO (@LancoMusic) October 2, 2017

My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91 — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking we were just there Friday! My prayers are with everyone @Route91Harvest — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) October 2, 2017

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed. — Teller (@MrTeller) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas & all who lost loved ones in last night's horrifying attack are in my heart & prayers. Thank you to the courageous 1st responders. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 2, 2017

Our prayers and deepest condolences are with all those affected by the evil perpetrated in #lasvegas #lasvegasshooting — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2017

Woke up to this tragic news. My heart is with the victims, their families, first-responders, and the people of Las Vegas. https://t.co/enj7y7irbV — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2017

No words can possibly describe what happened in Las Vegas last night. NYC's prayers are with the victims and the first responders. @NYCMayor — City of New York (@nycgov) October 2, 2017

A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers and wounding more than 200, officials said Monday.Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted their condolences to the victims of the Vegas shooting.Several country music artists and other celebrities and public figures took to social media in response to the shooting.