Pray for Vegas: Celebrities, public figures react to deadly mass shooting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Police responded to a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo&#47;John Locher)</span></div>
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers and wounding more than 200, officials said Monday.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted their condolences to the victims of the Vegas shooting.



Several country music artists and other celebrities and public figures took to social media in response to the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Witness video after gunfire at Vegas music festival


Related Topics:
celebritymass shootingsocial medialas vegaslas vegas mass shootingNevada
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock deadliest in US history
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood after shooting
Worst mass shootings in U.S. history
4 killed, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man strikes woman, tries to drag her to parked car in Pilsen, police say
Show More
Video captures teen attacked after HS football game in NW Indiana
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released
Chicago man walks to D.C. to raise awareness about gun violence
Horse gets itself stuck in corral trying 'to be with companions'
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos