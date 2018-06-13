Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage might be connected to others

CHICAGO (WLS) --At a vigil Wednesday afternoon, relatives of a missing woman found dead in a garage called for police to take a closer look at the case, and said her death may be connected to others.
Shanteiya Smith, 26, went missing three weeks ago, and was found dead almost a week ago. Her relatives said they still haven't gotten the answers they're seeking.
Smith's friends and relatives gathered in front of the abandoned garage where her body was found.
Chicago police said Smith's death is being investigated in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was also found dead in an abandoned structure on the West Side.
Police said both women may have been in contact with the same man.
Smith is one of a number of African American women who in recent weeks have been missing and turned up dead in vacant structures on the west and south sides of the city.
Police said there's nothing connecting all those cases, but Smith's relatives questioned if police are taking the cases seriously enough.
"They're still finding bodies, not only on the West Side but on the South Side. Do your job," said Rev. Robin Hood, Redeemed Outreach Ministries.
"As long as I have to be out here night and day fighting to get this stuff together, that's exactly what I'm going to do," said Gloria Muldrow, Smith's cousin.
There has been growing talk among West Side residents about a possible serial killer at large, but Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was adamant Wednesday that there is no evidence of a serial killer on the loose.