RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Chicago judge tosses Satanist's suit to eliminate adultery ban

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHICAGO --
It's not every day that federal judges grapple with issues of Satanism and adultery.

But Judge Amy St. Eve in Chicago dealt with both Monday in tossing a lawsuit from a self-described Satanist. David Mayle challenged various Illinois laws, including one still on the books prohibiting adultery. He said in the January lawsuit that Satanism encourages adultery.

The Chicago man said the adultery ban violates his constitutional rights to free expression. Mayle described the lawsuit as a pre-emptive action to prevent his unlawful arrest. He added the state's anti-adultery law had "a chilling effect" on his "future relationships."

St. Eve said 20 states still have anti-adultery laws, but don't enforce them. Illinois last did in the 1970s. She cited those factors in ruling Mayle had no grounds to sue.
Related Topics:
religionlawsuitsatanismadulteryChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Passover begins Monday night with traditional Seder meal
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Decorating for your Passover or Easter
Archdiocese initiative aims to curb Chicago violence
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during subway arrest
HS student's car becomes memorial after plane crash kills family
Show More
Father accused of beating kids, using shock collar on them
Man gets 6 years for fondling women's feet at libraries
Police relaunch search for 'predator' tied to 11 rape cases in '09, '10
VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground
How common strep throat infection nearly killed young boy
More News
Photos
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
More Photos