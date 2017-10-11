A suburban man has been convicted of attempting to pay to have sex with a child.Anthone J. Caradine, 29, drove to an Aurora hotel and met with a person he believed was the mother of two minor girls on March 27, 2015, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Caradine told the woman he wanted sexual favors with a minor girl in exchange for $150. No minor was ever present or had contact with Caradine.The Romeoville man was immediately arrested by officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora Police Department.In a one-day trial on Tuesday, a Kane County judge found Caradine guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony, traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony, grooming, a Class 4 felony, and solicitation of a sexual act, a Class 4 felony.Caradine faces a sentence of between 6 and 30 years in prison. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail until his next court appearance scheduled for November 29.