Thousands expected downtown at 'March for Science'

Hundreds of rallies around the world including in Chicago are scheduled for what is being called the "March for Science."Tens of thousands plan to march in Washington D.C. and thousands more are expected to take over Grant Park in Chicago.The goal is to preserve and fight for science and its pivotal role in society.The Chicago event is part of 500 others across the globe. Organizers said it is to show support for the scientific community and defend the role science plays in the world.In conjunction with Earth Day Saturday, "March for Science" rallies hope to bring attention to what some say is the lack of science in politics today."It's one of those tough things sort of like water to a fish, it's all around us and we don't always recognize it or know it but science is a critical part of America's progress and innovation as a society," said Kristian Aloma, director of the March for Science Chicago.The national March for Science is being held in D.C. Saturday, along with others that already concluded, like one march in Australia, where thousands joined in.Saturday's march in Chicago begins at 10 a.m. and ends at the Field Museum, where a science expo will then begin.