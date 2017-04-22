SCIENCE

Thousands expected downtown at 'March for Science'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of rallies around the world including in Chicago are scheduled for what is being called the ?March for Science.? (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of rallies around the world including in Chicago are scheduled for what is being called the "March for Science."

Tens of thousands plan to march in Washington D.C. and thousands more are expected to take over Grant Park in Chicago.

The goal is to preserve and fight for science and its pivotal role in society.

The Chicago event is part of 500 others across the globe. Organizers said it is to show support for the scientific community and defend the role science plays in the world.

In conjunction with Earth Day Saturday, "March for Science" rallies hope to bring attention to what some say is the lack of science in politics today.

"It's one of those tough things sort of like water to a fish, it's all around us and we don't always recognize it or know it but science is a critical part of America's progress and innovation as a society," said Kristian Aloma, director of the March for Science Chicago.

The national March for Science is being held in D.C. Saturday, along with others that already concluded, like one march in Australia, where thousands joined in.

Saturday's march in Chicago begins at 10 a.m. and ends at the Field Museum, where a science expo will then begin.
Related Topics:
sciencepoliticsprotestChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Asteroid to pass 'close' to Earth on Wednesday
NASA: Saturn's moon Enceladus could support life
Study shows why shoelaces come untied
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
More Science
Top Stories
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Man charged in fatal shooting on Dan Ryan
Man killed in I-88 shooting at York Road
Explosion destroys house in Oak Forest
3 years for woman who embezzled $1 million from Field Museum
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Your credit score could change this year
Show More
Facebook Live moratorium called for by Boykin, Rev. Jackson, Fr. Pflager
Bulls lose to Celtics 104-87 in Game 3
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Indiana man arrested in Texas accused of torturing puppy
VIDEO: Semi drags car along interstate
More News
Top Video
Explosion destroys house in Oak Forest
West Town church celebrates 150 years
Paris Shooting: Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at police in France before
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video