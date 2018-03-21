SCIENCE

What Mercury retrograde really means

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at what it means when mercury is in retrograde. (aislan13/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
The first Mercury retrograde of 2018 is on its way, and it's causing some believers in astrology to be cautious. This year it will start on March 22 and last until April 15, and it will be the first of three Mercury retrogrades this year.

Mercury retrograde occurs when the planet Mercury moves in a direction opposite of Earth. Planets typically move from east to west around the sun, but when Mercury is in retrograde it moves west to east.

Although, this is a normal amount of Mercury retrogrades per year, according to astrologist this year is special due to the signs Mercury will be moving through fire signs such as Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

According to astrologists, Mercury is ruled by communication and mental function. The bad reputation of Mercury retrograde is due to the instances of miscommunication, misunderstandings, and overall mishaps that occur during these periods.

However, this can be a time of understanding, and also a period of resting, relaxing and re-prioritizing life.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencefun stuffbuzzworthyscience
SCIENCE
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
More Science
Top Stories
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
Loyola faces Nevada in bracket-busting Sweet 16 South
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 55 cents
Kidde recalls smoke alarms due to risk of failure to alert users
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Show More
Mark Anthony Conditt, alleged Austin bomber: What we know
Texas mom missing since 2016 arrested at NC hospital
Schools superintendent accused of being student bully
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Police seek 15-year-old runaway from Oswego
More News
Top Video
Dan Lipinski narrowly holds onto Democratic nomination in 3rd Congressional District
Man found dead in attic of Lincoln Square building fire
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
More Video