  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Security guard, armed robber wounded in West Garfield Park church shootout, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 57-year-old man was shot and injured during an attempted robbery in a West Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 57-year-old security guard and an armed robber were both wounded in shootout in a West Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the security guard was sitting inside the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in 4400-block of West Maypole just after 8 p.m. when a 27-year-old man walked in and announced a robbery. Both men drew weapons and then shots were fired between them.

Police said the suspect was shot multiple times in the chest. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The security guard was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The suspect was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the security guard legally owns his weapon. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingshootingchurchChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 arrested after high speed chase, crash
Taxi driver accused of sexually abusing girl after picking her up from Woodstock school
Widow forced to sit with husband's dead body for hours
Guardian Angels canvassing Little Village after girl, 13, sexually assaulted
Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Paul Vallas announces run for Chicago mayor
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in California crash
Lollapalooza 2018 single-day tickets on sale Thursday
Show More
Chicago bank denies loans traded for Army Secretary promise
Navigating Facebook's new privacy settings
1 injured, 15 displaced after West Garfield Park fire
Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. describes ordeal
More News
Top Video
Willie Wilson discusses second bid to become mayor of Chicago
Guardian Angels canvassing Little Village after girl, 13, sexually assaulted
4 arrested after high speed chase, crash
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video