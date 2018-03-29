A 57-year-old security guard and an armed robber were both wounded in shootout in a West Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the security guard was sitting inside the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in 4400-block of West Maypole just after 8 p.m. when a 27-year-old man walked in and announced a robbery. Both men drew weapons and then shots were fired between them.Police said the suspect was shot multiple times in the chest. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.The security guard was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The suspect was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Police said the security guard legally owns his weapon. Area North detectives are investigating.