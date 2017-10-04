Security ramps up in Wrigleyville, particularly near rooftops

EMBED </>More Videos

Following the massacre in Las Vegas, one area that may draw extra attention from police are the Wrigley Field rooftops. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Las Vegas shooting has raised concerns about events in Chicago. The Cubs are getting ready for their playoff games with the Washington Nationals.

With tens of thousands of people expected to be in Wrigleyville for Cubs postseason play, security is even more of a concern after what happened in Las Vegas. Law enforcement is now confronting threats that could come from above.

"They are going to have to start looking at other variables like we saw in Las Vegas. Are we going to have people at other vantage points looking out at for potential threats from high rise areas," said John O'Malley, a law enforcement analyst.

Sam Sanchez owns three bars near the ball park, including one with a rooftop. He said bar owners in the area keep in constant contact with police about safety and security. Sanchez has always told his employees to be on guard.

"We have security, private security, a lot of police in the area. We do make sure that we check bags," Sanchez said.

Officials with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications have had meetings with the Cubs for the last two days. They say they're ready for the playoff crowds and security will be in place on the ground and rooftops.

"We had already modified our plans from last year. As you know we have a lot of experience doing this now," said Rich Guidice, Office of Emergency Management and Communications. "If you see something, say something. It is up to all of us to keep each other safe. We are all in this together."

Officials said there are no known threats to Wrigley Field or Chicago. There will be a large police presence at Wrigley Field throughout the playoffs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wrigley fieldChicago Cubssecuritylas vegas mass shootingChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles
Manhunt continues for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former sheriff's deputy
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
Police: Couple kept disabled woman in shed, sold her for sex
Trump visits Las Vegas, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
Cook Co. commissioner renews call to legalize marijuana in Illinois
Woman killed when Metra train strikes vehicle on NW Side
16-year-old boy killed in fiery, head-on crash in Kane County
Show More
Mother gets jail time for not vaccinating 9-year-old son
Actress Gabrielle Union reveals struggle with infertility, multiple miscarriages
81-year-old man set to run his first Chicago Marathon
Rally held to demand Puerto Rico's debt be forgiven
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Trump visits Las Vegas, Chance the Rapper concert examined as earlier target
81-year-old man set to run his first Chicago Marathon
Anchor Alan Krashesky marks 35 years at ABC7
More Video