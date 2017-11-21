Sheriff: 6 dead in house fire outside Dixon

DIXON, Ill. --Six people were killed in a house fire early Tuesday in rural northern Illinois, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office said.
WIFR-TV in Rockford reported that the victims include two parents, four children, a cat and a dog.
Police received a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon in the unincorporated community of Lost Nation, the sheriff's department said. Firefighters arrived to find "a fully engulfed residential structure fire," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Capt. Isaac Demmig of the Dixon Rural Fire Department said it was impossible for firefighters to enter the house until the fire was brought under control, but when they did go inside they found that all six occupants of the residence were dead. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.
Ogle County Corner Louis Finch said the bodies were so badly burned that his office will need dental records to determine identification. He said it remained unclear how many of the victims were adults and how many were children but it appears that at least some of the victims were children
First responders from 10 fire departments responded to the blaze, according to Demmig. He would not say where in the house the bodies were found and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
The home is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.