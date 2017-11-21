Sheriff: 6 dead in house fire outside Dixon

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
DIXON, Ill. --
Six people were killed in a house fire early Tuesday in rural northern Illinois, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office said.

WIFR-TV in Rockford reported that the victims include two parents, four children, a cat and a dog.

Police received a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon in the unincorporated community of Lost Nation, the sheriff's department said. Firefighters arrived to find "a fully engulfed residential structure fire," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Capt. Isaac Demmig of the Dixon Rural Fire Department said it was impossible for firefighters to enter the house until the fire was brought under control, but when they did go inside they found that all six occupants of the residence were dead. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

Ogle County Corner Louis Finch said the bodies were so badly burned that his office will need dental records to determine identification. He said it remained unclear how many of the victims were adults and how many were children but it appears that at least some of the victims were children

First responders from 10 fire departments responded to the blaze, according to Demmig. He would not say where in the house the bodies were found and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The home is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly fireDixon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
'Sweetheart Swindler' charged with rape, kidnapping, police say
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
Man killed in Palos Heights shooting identified
Boy, 5, shoots 3-year-old girl
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
Terminix sentenced for illegally spraying pesticide that nearly killed family
Show More
Man charged with child abuse, murder after toddler dies at hospital
Disneyland stops sale of Southern California annual pass
2 brothers found shot to death
Leaking seafood bag leads to grocery store fight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
More Photos