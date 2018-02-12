SHOPPING

Land of Nod closing all stores, will sell through Crate & Barrel

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All Land of Nod stores will be closing across the U.S., including one in Chicago, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the company began rolling out products to select Crate & Barrel stores in the fall of 2017.

Going forward, the spokesman said, curated assortments of Land of Nod products will be available at 15 locations nationwide, including the North and Clybourn location in Lincoln Park.

The company's products will also continue to remain available online.
