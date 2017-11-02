Police are searching for two men responsible a violent attack on two sisters on Chicago's South Side. The women, ages 26 and 31, were pistol-whipped during a robbery early Thursday morning."It happened so fast that I felt like I didn't feel it until I tasted blood in my mouth," said one of the sisters, who wished to remain anonymous.It was a horrifying end to a long day of travel. They were attacked around 1:45 a.m. in an alley off the 2400-block of South Wentworth Avenue in the city's Chinatown neighborhood, as one sister unloaded a suitcase."They both pulled out handguns, pointed it at each of us, told us to... 'Give us everything,' 'Don't move. Don't move,'" she said.The women handed over a wallet and purse immediately."I said, 'This is all I have,'" the sister said.But still, one sister was pistol-whipped across the jaw. The other was knocked over the head and pulled to the ground.Surveillance cameras recorded video of the suspects taking off down the alley. The family dog chased one of the men, who slipped at the edge of the street. Then the suspects ran south on Wentworth and hopped into a silver Toyota SUV."It's honestly infuriating," she said.Luckily, neither victim was seriously hurt.The suspects got away with several hundred dollars in cash. But the family said that isn't the reason why they want the offenders caught."Just so that we can hope that these people never do it again. That's all we can hope for," she said.The suspects were described as young black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.