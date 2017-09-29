Snapchat video that looks like random shooting spree under investigation

HOUSTON, Texas --A Snapchat video that appears to show people randomly shooting out of a moving vehicle in west Houston is now being investigated by police.
On Wednesday, police said that no one had reported anything on the alleged shootings and they could not investigate without a complaint.
A day later, they said they are "actively investigating two people firing guns from moving car."
HPD actively investigating 2 people firing guns from moving car in a West Houston neighborhood & posting video to Snapchat #hounews pic.twitter.com/iQ9UUx6rNS— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2017
Residents were on edge after the video went viral on social media.
According to Reddit user "HARRISCORES," three different videos on Snapchat appear to show a man shooting out of a vehicle on Memorial near Crossroads Drive and a female shooting out of a vehicle near Highway 6 between Memorial and Westheimer.
In each post, the person is allegedly seen shooting out of an open window of a moving vehicle. To those in the area, the videos are causing a lot of concern.
"It's pointless and it's reckless," Josh Endicott said. "That's about the only thing I'd have to say about it."
In the Fleetwood neighborhood at Memorial and Crossroads, a homeowner who wants to be referred to as Sally, showed ABC13 her home. The wall that protects her home from Memorial Drive was lost to Harvey floodwaters.
She came to check and make sure everything is alright after seeing a news story about the shooting video.
"The house is already destroyed, one more bullet hole won't hurt - but it's just scary," said Sally. Her joke, understandably, seems to cover frayed nerves.
"There were posts on our Nextdoor asking what are those blasts," she said. "But nobody imagined that's what it was until we saw the news article the next day, and everyone was shocked."
The Fleetwood POA says it is working with the Houston Police Department and is in the process of checking security cameras at the front of the subdivision to see if they captured any additional clues in the case.
The department is asking for help identifying the two suspects and seeking tips via Crime Stoppers as officers continue their investigation.